FRA warns against illegal dumping

file photo

The Fiji Roads Authority is raising concerns over the recurring issue of improper waste disposal and the careless dumping of rubbish into drains.

The Authority says this issue continues to negatively impact road infrastructure.

Despite FRA’s ongoing efforts to clean and clear drains through high-pressure jetting and other maintenance work, the problem persists.

FRA reports that during recent heavy downpours in the past weeks, two major incidents were recorded where drains were completely clogged with household waste, leading to significant damage to pavements following the rainfall.

In response, FRA deployed its team to clear the blocked drainage systems, retrieving large amounts of waste.

This included items such as soft drink and beer cans, plastic bottles, takeaway containers, and general plastic items.

FRA is urging the public to be more responsible by disposing of waste properly, adopting better waste management habits, and taking pride in maintaining clean and safe communities.

