FRA sounds alarm as trash chokes drains

Blocked drains caused by poor rubbish disposal are driving surface flooding on several roads during heavy rain, says the Fiji Roads Authority.

FRA reports that despite ongoing drain-clearing efforts, including high-pressure jetting and routine maintenance, household waste continues to clog key drainage points.

The teams recorded several instances of road surface flooding during recent downpours and found cross culverts and catch pits packed with plastic bottles, takeaway containers, food wrappers and other debris.

According to the authority, this persistent problem not only restricts water flow but also speeds up the breakdown of road pavements, resulting in further damage and costly repairs.

FRA is urging the public to dispose of waste responsibly and refrain from illegal dumping, stressing that clear drains are vital to preventing flooding, safeguarding road infrastructure and maintaining public safety during the wet season.

Motorists are advised to drive with care, follow traffic directions and keep to speed limits when encountering flooded sections of road.

