News

FRA prioritizing pothole reduction program

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 6, 2022 5:20 am
Fiji Roads Authority prioritizing pothole reduction program. [Source: SouthCrossToday.com]

The Fiji Roads Authority is working to utilize the $338.2 million budget allocation for this financial year.

Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad, says they are going to utilize the full budget as their emergency response needs a lot of work.

Prasad says their priority is the pothole reduction program, and they are starting off from the high-volume roads in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

“Priority areas for us is to continue with our pothole reduction program like we are doing in Suva. We are ripping, reshaping, reforming, and resealing, and it must continue in the Western and the Northern Division. Plans are also to go to the eastern islands, especially Ovalau.”

Prasad says they have five teams in Nadi and Lautoka to carry out the work.

Of the $338.2 million, $72.9 million is allocated for essential road maintenance and $60 million to expand its road renewal and rehabilitation programme.

