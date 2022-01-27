FRA conducts damage assessment

The Fiji Roads Authority has started its assessment of the extent of damage to its infrastructure due to flooding.

Chief Executive Kamal Prasad, says they expect a detailed report by the end of this week.

He says the main concern for the FRA is damage caused by flooding to its unsealed roads.

“Most of it is heavy on foot now, and if we get vehicles traveling on it now, it will get even worse, and in some places, it may be a bit dangerous because it is so wet and vehicles can veer off the road”

Prasad says there is no timeframe as to when repairs will be carried out on these roads.

“I don’t think we can get this repaired within a week. We will need a lot of suns to dry up the saturated earth. Then the roads will dry up, and then only then will we be able to slowly get the roads fixed. “

The FRA CEO adds that now that immediate emergency work will need to be carried out on damaged FRA infrastructure, some projects will be delayed for a few weeks.