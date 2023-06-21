FPL Seaqaqa Station records highest survival rate of pine

Fiji Pine Limited’s Seaqaqa Station has a 90 percent survival rate of pine, which is the highest compared to its other six stations around the country.

Supervisor, Osea Vosuga says they have been able to achieve this through their partnership with the 54 landowning units from 25 villages under the station.

Vosuga says they have a total of 5,954.70 hectares of land leased, with 2,631.71 hectares of land cultivated with pine in areas around Macuata.

“60% are ready for harvest, including those that are currently being harvested. 25% are middle-aged crops. 15% are our younger crops with an average of 1000 stems per hectare, or 90% survivability.”

Vosuga says they are committed to achieving the goal of expanding the pine-cultivated area from 2,631.71 to 10,000 hectares over the next eight years.

He says the re-establishment of the station, after it was deserted for almost two decades, has boosted their operations, which would help them meet their objective.

A total of $350,000 has been invested in the re-establishment of the station, which has also allowed the decentralization of services in the area.