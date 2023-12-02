Former technical officer charged with bribery

A former assistant technical officer of the Ministry of Housing has been charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption for corruption related offences.

Valami Koro appeared before the Nausori Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with one count of bribery.

It is alleged that between February and July 2020, Koro while being the assistant technical officer with the Ministry solicited and accepted an advantage of $60.

State Counsel Rajiv Pathak informed the court that the first phase of disclosures has been served.

Resident Magistrate Supreena Naidu granted a cash bail of $300 and ordered Koro not to reoffend while on bail.

Koro was also ordered to not interfere with prosecution witnesses and not to change his residential address without informing the court.

The matter has been adjourned to December 21st.