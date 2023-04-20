Former SG’s case adjourned

[Source: File]

In a legal battle that has been ongoing for some time, the Judicial Review case involving former Solicitor-General Sharvada Sharma has been adjourned once again.

The adjournment was granted to give the first respondents time to reply to the affidavit filed by Sharma.

During the hearing, the lawyer for the first respondent, requested the adjournment to allow their team to respond to the supplementary affidavit.

Jon Apted, appearing for the applicant, had no objection to the adjournment but sought clarification from the Court.

He requested that the Judicial Services Commission submit their record in Court.

However, appearing for the second respondent, lawyer Gul Fatima said the JSC would not disclose any record without a written application from the Court.

Apted then informed the Court that the applicant would also be filing for damages. He explained that their initial understanding when they first filed the application was that there would be no appointment made regarding the position in question while the case was with the Court.

Justice Amartunga made it clear that the Court was not in a position to deal with the damages at this time but would do so when the time comes.

The respondents were given 21 days to respond to the affidavit, while the applicant was given 14 days to reply.

The hearing has been adjourned to June 15.