Former Post Fiji boss faces corruption charges

Dr. Anirudha Bansod, the former Chief Executive Officer, Head of Human Resources, and Acting Head of Finance at Post Fiji Pte Limited, is facing charges related to corruption as brought forth by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC).

Bansod appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court this week.

In the initial case, he is charged with one count of abuse of office and one count of general dishonesty causing a loss.

Article continues after advertisement

The allegations state that between August 1, 2022, Bansod submitted a false confidentiality and conflict of interest declaration concerning the tender for designing, developing, and implementing the Post Fiji mobile application, thereby breaching the tender’s confidentiality.

It is further alleged that during the same period, he authorized the reimbursement of travel expenses from Dubai to Nagpur, India, causing a risk of loss to Post Fiji Pte Limited while being aware of the potential substantial risk.

In the second case, Bansod, along with Ashish Chand and Dharmend Chand, are charged with obtaining a financial advantage.

It is alleged that Bansod received $15,000 as a relocation allowance despite not his contract not being up for renewal, thus obtaining a financial advantage unlawfully.

Ashish Chand, during his role as Head of Human Resources, and Dharmend Chand, as the Acting Head of Finance, are accused of facilitating the payment of the relocation allowance, knowing the status of Bansod’s contract and his ineligibility for the financial benefit.

FICAC State Counsel Arieta Vaganalau informed the Court that the initial phase of disclosures had been served. Resident Magistrate Krishan Prasad granted each accused a cash bail of $2,000 and ordered them not to engage in any further unlawful activities while on bail.

The accused were also directed not to interfere with prosecution witnesses, change their residential addresses without court notification, and to surrender their travel documents.

Bansod is required to report to the FICAC Lautoka Office, while Ashish Chand and Dharmend Chand are to report to the FICAC Suva Office on the last working day of each month.

A stop-departure order has been issued against the three.

The proceedings have been adjourned to the 12th of the following month.