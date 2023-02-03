Former MP handed partial suspended sentence

Former FijiFirst Member of Parliament Vijendra Prakash.

Former FijiFirst Member of Parliament Vijendra Prakash has been sentenced to 36 months imprisonment.

However, his sentence has been partially suspended.

Prakash will serve 28 months behind bars while eight months of his sentence has been suspended for five years.

The former FijiFirst Member of Parliament was convicted of giving false information about his residence to the former Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

He falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Waidracia, Vunidawa, Nabuni, Naluwai, and Naitasiri, and obtained $33,670 between August 2019 and March 2020.

The presiding judge also considered Prakash’s behaviour while handing down the sentence.