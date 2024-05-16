Former Bati arrested and charged

Brandon Wakeham [Source: News.com.au]

Former Fiji Bati first five Brandon Wakeham has been charged with alleged large-scale drug supply.

Wakeham who played for the Bulldogs and West Tigers, was arrested by police after a training session yesterday with the Blacktown Workers, a New South Wales Cup feeder club to the Manly Sea Eagles.

The 25-year-old and two others are facing court today after being charged.

Following a search of Wakeham’s car, police seized one kilogram of MDMA, 56g of cocaine and about $50,000 in cash.

He is facing 12 charges, including firearms, drug supply and dealing with proceeds of crime offences.