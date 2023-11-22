Former bank teller charged with $430,000 alleged fraud

A former bank teller will appear in the Nadi Magistrates Court today, facing allegations of fraudulently obtaining $430,000 in 2017.

It is alleged that the 54-year-old man carried out the illegal transaction while employed as a bank teller.

According to police, the Criminal Investigations Department’s Major Fraud Economic Crime Unit investigated two reports.

The accused allegedly processed unauthorized withdrawals and signed custody and control assets documents for two victims—a 70-year-old businessman and a 37-year-old businesswoman—without their knowledge.

A total sum of $430,000 was allegedly withdrawn from their accounts.

The accused faces charges, including two counts of Obtaining Financial Advantage, contrary to section 326 (1) (a) (b) (c) of the Crimes Act 2009, and two counts of General Dishonestly Causing a Loss, contrary to section 324 (1) of the Crimes Act 2009.