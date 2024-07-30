Former AG questioned at CID

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at CID HQ this afternoon

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is currently being questioned at the Criminal Investigation Department.

He arrived at the CID Headquarters a while ago.

Chief of Crime ACP Mesake Waqa says Sayed-Khaiyum is being questioned on the allegation of abuse of office pertaining to his role as a Minister for Aviation and Attorney General between 2018 and 2022.

His counsel Devanesh Sharma and Gul Fatima were also seen arriving at the CID HQ.