Formal mechanisms to include Gen-Z in national policy development

The Fijian Government has reinforced its commitment to youth inclusion by strengthening mechanisms that ensure Generation Z voices directly contribute to national policy and legislative development.

Responding to a question in Parliament, Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru outlined the government’s strategy for engaging young people aged 10 to 28—Fiji’s first true “digital native” generation.

He says Gen Z’s identity and worldview have been profoundly shaped by technology, social media, digital learning and rapid shifts in global trends.

Gen Z, according to the Minister, influences education, consumer behaviour, gaming, and workplace culture.

“Gen Z is Fiji’s first true digital native generation. They have grown up with smartphones, the internet and social media. They have shaped how they communicate, learn and access information.”

Despite their adaptability, Saukuru says that many young people face serious challenges, including mental health issues, digital inequality, online safety risks, and gaps in communication and professional skills.

He adds that as Gen Z enters the workforce, they value flexibility, work-life balance, inclusive leadership and technology-enabled environments.

Digital tools and remote work solutions strongly influence their job expectation.Opposition MP Alvick Maharaj questions the government’s digital engagement for youth.

In response, the Minister states that they are taking such ideas on board, and more systems will be developed that can serve the Gen Z generation, as we mentioned, the digital native of Fiji.

Saukuru says the government is empowering Generation Z through forward mechanisms, digital platforms, and youth programs to shape national policy.

