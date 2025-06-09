Force sacks 72 officers for breaching resignation processes

The Fiji Police Force terminated 78 officers between January 2023 and 30 October this year, with the majority dismissed for failing to follow proper resignation procedures before leaving the country.

Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalarua confirmed that while 72 were terminated, six were discharged on medical grounds.

According to the Minister, around 80 percent of these officers deserted the force and later resigned when they were abroad to primarily take up employment opportunities.

Naivalarua says the officers effectively dismissed themselves by not adhering to established internal processes.

He says a significant number left Fiji to work for the New Zealand Corrections Service during the period under review.

The Minister outlined that disciplinary actions within the force are governed by the Police Act 1965, the Police Regulations 1965, and Section 129(7) of the 2013 Constitution.

He says the Commissioner of Police holds primary authority to impose penalties, including demotion and termination, following breaches of discipline or conduct deemed unsuitable for service.

He adds that the offences that may lead to dismissal include neglect of duty, insubordination, corrupt practices, and conduct prejudicial to the force’s reputation, policy breaches, and criminal convictions.

Naivalarua says the Commissioner may also discharge officers for non-disciplinary reasons such as medical unfitness, loss of efficiency, or where it is considered in the public interest.

The Policing Minister says all disciplinary processes must comply with the Police Act, subsidiary legislation, and the FPF’s disciplinary policy, which requires investigation, formal charges, the right of reply, and access to judicial review.

