Force reintroduces Patrol Car concept

In a bid to enhance service delivery, the Patrol Car concept is being reintroduced into routine operations by the Fiji Police Force.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci re-launched the concept this morning.

ACP Raikaci says the initiative is inclusive of the $700,000 Police Beat Patrol allocation in their 2023-24 budget to increase visibility in both urban and rural areas.

The Patrol Car concept is envisaged to improve response times to reports and reduce complaints against police services and officers.

ACP Raikaci says two additional vehicles provided by the Ministry of Economy and four motorcyclists have been pushed forward to assist with the implementation phases in the Central Division.



He stresses that if they are to restore confidence in policing and the organization, they need to elevate the standard of service delivery, enhance visibility on the street.

The Acting Deputy Commissioner says they will first reintroduce the concept in the Central Division, followed by the other four Divisions.

ACO Raikaci stresses the festive season and school holidays are ahead of us and the demand for visibility will be very high.