Follow-up inspections to be done: Shandil

The Consumer Council visited 22 supermarkets and found defrosted and discolored meat in six of them.

The inspection was done Post TC Sarai.

A warning was issued to supermarkets, butcheries and food retailers to destroy any food items or meat that have become unsafe for consumption.

Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says they have also identified some traders attempting to profit from the sale of goods damaged during TC Sarai.

“There were some retailers who sorted internal arrangements for discarding the bad meat and it is good as they took their own initiative to do so while only 6 continued selling.”

Shandil says follow-up inspections will be done this week in collaboration with the municipal councils.

“They are in the process of contacting the relevant municipal councils and health inspectors for the condemnation of meat that are still kept in their coolers.”

Meanwhile, the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission have also issued about 60 notices since Christmas to supermarkets for selling low-quality meat and has warned traders of prosecution if they continue to be non-compliant.