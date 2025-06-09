FNU urges safer campuses as 16 days campaign begins

Source: FNU

The Fiji National University has launched its 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign, reaffirming its commitment to creating safe and respectful spaces for students and staff.

This global movement runs from November 25 to December 10 and advocates for the prevention of violence against women and girls.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba emphasized that a safe and respectful FNU is non-negotiable, stating that ending gender-based violence is everyone’s responsibility, every day, in every space.

She highlighted the campaign’s purpose of reminding institutions of their duty to promote safety and respect in all settings.

Throughout the 16 days, the University will conduct a social media awareness drive featuring reflections and commitments from its leadership, staff, students, and members of the disability community.

The campaign will reinforce the University’s values of equality, non-discrimination, and zero tolerance for violence or harassment.

Manager of Public Relations and Communications Navinesh Kumar noted that gender-based violence remains a serious issue both globally and locally.

He reiterated FNU’s commitment to promoting dignity, safety, and inclusion year-round.

FNU urges its community to stand against violence, support survivors, and help create safer environments for all.

