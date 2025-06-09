FNU trains auditors to boost workplace standards

Source: NPTC / Facebook

Fiji National University is training industry professionals to strengthen workplace quality and accountability with a weeklong Lead Auditor , ISO 9001:2015 course in Suva.

FNU’s Director of Productivity and Innovation Bob Mitchell states that ISO 9001:2015 is the world’s most recognised quality management standard.

He added that it provides a framework for excellence through customer focus, strong leadership and continual improvement.

Article continues after advertisement

Lead Auditors, Mitchell explained are not just compliance officers.

He states they act as the independent eyes and ears of organisations, ensuring systems work efficiently and meet stakeholder expectations.

Quality Management expert Daventi Naidu is facilitating the training. Participants learn audit planning, evidence gathering, reporting and follow-up based on ISO 19011 guidelines.

The course also emphasises the leadership and integrity required for impartial audits.

Mitchell encouraged participants to lead with confidence, audit with integrity and build a culture of accountability.

The training is being held at the Holiday Inn in Suva.



Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.