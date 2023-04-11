FNU Forum to strengthen TVET programs

[Source: File]

The Fiji National University will host a national forum this week on Technical and Vocational Education and Training or TVET.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba says the forum will provide the platform for a national conversation on the skills gap issue in the country strengthening TVET programs.

She says the one-day interactive and intensive session will feature over 200 participants and is part of a strategic direction reset by the university in the sector.

FNU Pro Vice-Chancellor TVET, Doctor Isimeli Tagicakiverata says the forum is an opportunity for key stakeholders to be present in one space to discuss the perspective of the industry, government and training institutions.

The National TVET Forum will be held on Friday at the FNU Nasinu Campus.