FNPF's annual member forum begins next month

The Fiji National Provident Fund will hold its Annual Member Forum for the 2025 financial year next month in three major centres across the country.

The forums are designed to give members a clear understanding of how their retirement savings are managed, including investments, risk management, and long-term planning.

In Suva, the forum will be held on Tuesday, February 10 at 5pm at the Suva Civic Centre. In Nadi, it will take place on Thursday, February 12 at 5pm at the Fiji National University, Namaka Campus. In Labasa, members can attend on Wednesday, February 18 at 1pm at the Labasa Civic Centre.

FNPF Chief Executive Viliame Vodonaivalu says the forums are more than a presentation of numbers.

He says they provide a platform for transparency, open dialogue, and shared responsibility. “

The Chief Executive says these sessions allow the fund to explain its strategy, answer questions honestly, and hear directly from members.

Vodonaivalu encouraged all members to attend, saying it is an opportunity to ask questions, gain insights, and make informed decisions about their financial future.

Each forum will include a Q&A session with FNPF leadership, allowing members to engage directly and understand the Fund’s direction and long-term sustainability.

