Flying Fijiana Drua lift Super W title again

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua has successfully defended their Super W title after beating Queensland Reds 38-30 in the final.

Despite finishing the game with 13 players, the brave Drua outfit hung on for a special win.

Captain Bitila Tawake and Laisani Moceisawana were sent off in the last seven minutes of the match.

The recent challenges the team had to go through didn’t even have an impact in the match with Tawake, Karalaini Naisewa, Sereima Leweniqila, Sulita Waisega, Vani Arei, Siteri Rasolea and Merewai Cumu played outstandingly for the side.

Center Alana Elisaia blitzed through the line in the fourth minute and goes herself for the opening try with Reds in front 7-0.

CaptainTawake led the charge and responded for her side from close range in a frantic start to the final with scores locked at 7-all.

The Drua then turned defense into attack with flanker Waisega breaking through before linking up with lock Mereoni Nakesa who sprinted away to dot down under the posts for a 14-7.

Most of the first half action was played inside the Drua half and the penalty count was a worry as well for the Inoke Male coached side.

The Reds converted a penalty for a 14-10 lead to the Drua at halftime.

Tawake said at the break they needed to be consistent and patient with how they play.

Just after four minutes into the second spell the Reds strike down the short-side after Ivania Wong found Renae Nona for a converted try as the Reds trail 14-17.

However, the Drua responded instantly with Sereima Leweniqila crashing over from close range to finds herself in the right place to dive over Drua 21-17.

Winger Adita Milinia then finished off a great team try with the Drua extending their lead Drua 28-17.

Fullback Luisa Tisolo added a penalty for the Drua after a barnstorming run from prop Siteri Rasolea before Karalaini Naisewa sprinted away to score a converted try.

The Reds fought their way back and managed to a penalty and a try but it was not enough as time caught up with them despite their numerical advantage.

