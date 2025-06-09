Flood early warning systems rolled out in key areas

The Ministry for Disaster Risk Management says early warning systems for flooding are fully in place.

Minister Sakiasi Ditoka highlights that support is being provided by Korea International Cooperation Agency, reflecting the strong relationship between the two nations.

Ditoka adds that the systems have been rolled out in areas including Lomaiviti, Ba, Naitasiri, Rewa, and parts of Tailevu.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the ministry plans to work with KOICA to expand these systems further, especially as floods are becoming more localized.

Ditoka notes that with current adverse weather conditions, these early warning systems will play a key role in enhancing the ministry’s disaster preparedness efforts.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.