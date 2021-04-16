Home

Flight diverted due to technical fault

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 19, 2021 4:40 pm
[Source: Index]

The Air New Zealand flight which was diverted back to Auckland last week was due to a technical fault.

Airports Fiji Limited says the flight was diverted last Thursday.

The rescheduled flight from Auckland arrived in Nadi on Friday.

Article continues after advertisement

Airports Fiji Limited clarified this following social media post currently being circulated.

According to the post which is displaying an image of FlightRadar24, the Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to Nadi was diverted.

It says the flight NZ952 was an hour out of Nadi when it turned back.

