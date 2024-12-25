Flash flood warning issued

[File Photo]

The Nadi Weather Office has issued a flood warning for areas prone to flooding along the Ba, Tavua and Rakiraki rivers.

The warning follows recent rainfall recorded in the Western Division.

Flooding is expected in low-lying areas, drainages, small streams, roads and properties, particularly downstream from these rivers.

A flood alert has also been issued for all flood-prone areas adjacent to and downstream of all major rivers.

The alert also warns of potential flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas particularly in the Western and Northern parts of Viti Levu, including Momi to Nadi, Lautoka, Ba through Tavua to Rakiraki and the interior regions of Ba, Ra, Navosa, Serua, Naitasiri Provinces and Tailevu North.

The current active trough of low pressure along with associated clouds and rain continues to affect the country.

A second trough of low pressure with rain is expected to affect Fiji from the West tomorrow and gradually spread across the country until Sunday.

The Nadi Weather Office advises the public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

Fijians have been urged to stay informed and prepared for possible flooding in these affected areas.