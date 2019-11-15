Home

News

Flash flood alert remains in force

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 30, 2020 4:45 pm

A flash flood alert remains in force for low lying areas, small streams and areas adjacent to Wainimala and Wainibuka River.

It is also in force for Suva/Nausori corridor and Korovou along the Kings Road.

Flood alert has also been issues for Korovou to Natovi along the Lodoni Road and other low lying areas within the Central Eastern division.

Article continues after advertisement

A flood alert remains in force for low lying areas, small streams and areas adjacent to Waidina River, Waimanu River and Waibula River in Korovou.

A trough of low pressure remains slow moving over Fiji and associated cloud and rain continue to affect the group.










