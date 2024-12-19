Fixing road drainage will address flooding, says FRA

[File Photo]

The Fiji Roads Authority believes enhancing road drainage capacity, will address road flooding issues.

FRA Acting Chief Executive Officer Apisai Ketenilagi said this includes de-silting, realigning, and concreting drains.

He also said the change in land use was contributing to the increase in intensity of water coming onto the road.

The Acting CEO added that due to changing weather patterns, road surface flooding during periods of continuous heavy rainfall, often lasted one to two hours.

Ketenilagi said the marked increase in development activity and ensuing changing landscape has resulted in an increase in water runoff on roads.

“The new change in land use and development, those are generating more water coming into the road drainage. Because as you can know, most of the development, the drainage system or whatever the development is, whether commercial or subdivision or residence, it’s all directed towards the road drainage.”

Ketenilagi said the FRA was working on road designs which would include camber, which is a slight slope or curvature in the road surface to help with water drainage.

Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Ro Filipe Tuisawau emphasised the importance of road monitoring in addressing the road drainage system.

“So I’ve stressed upon the FRA to ensure that the monitoring is efficient and effective, and a mechanism to address that quickly. So sure, there may be quality issues, so that’s something we discuss with them in terms of the quality of work being done.”

The FRA said it is integrating climate resilience into all future road projects, and this involves using durable materials, innovative engineering practices, and careful planning.