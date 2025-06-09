Five police officers face multiple charges

[File Photo]

Five police officers were charged with a range of offenses last month.

According to Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu, the officers faced charges including damaging property, giving false information to a public servant, criminal intimidation, and possession of proceeds of crime, unlawful possession, unlawful importation, and unlawful supply of illicit drugs.

He further states that, in a separate incident, another officer was charged with forgery and general dishonesty.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu [File Photo]

There were also 48 cases reported where police officers were victims of serious assault and incidents of resisting arrest.

