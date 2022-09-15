Five deaths in nine months

The 92 structural fires recorded in the nine months of this year has claimed the lives of five people so far.

National Fire Authority Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says it is sad to see that in most cases the causes of fires were purely caused by negligence which could have easily been avoided.

He says the death of the six-month-old baby yesterday has increased the number of fire victims to five in the span of nine months compared to six in 2020.

Article continues after advertisement

Sowane says the structural fire statistic is an indication of social behaviour of any particular community towards fire safety.

He adds that since January this year to date, of the 92 cases eight were recorded in the first two weeks of September.

The NFA CEO says the number of residential fires has gone up recently and it is a great concern.

The National Fire Authority urges all Fijians to be alert of their surroundings and immediately call the toll-free fire emergency number 910 if they see any suspicious smoke or fire before attempting to put it out so that firefighters can respond in the quickest time possible.