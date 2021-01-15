Fisheries sector begins GPS training

Minister for Environment Dr Mahendra Reddy has stressed that the Fisheries industry consumes the largest amount of HCFC’s.

The Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC), is one of the commonly used ozone-depleting substances in Refrigeration and Air-conditioning systems in Fiji.

While opening the Good Servicing Practice training for the Fisheries sector in Lautoka, Reddy adds that the training for the fisheries sector is an initiative the government has taken in collaboration with the UN Environment through the Hydrochlorofluorocarbons Phaseout Management Plan Project.

“As Ministry of Environment, we are undertaking various activities towards one, protecting our environment, number two building resilience amongst our natural resource and number three rehabilitating what we have lost.”

He says that technical training similar to the one this morning has been realized as an important tool for sound environmental management amongst the industrial sectors in Fiji.

“We must understand that we have an obligation with not only the current generation but future generations in terms of protecting the livelihood and quality of life.”

Reddy says good servicing practice training for Fisheries Refrigeration simply converts the ideology of environment protection into practical reality, which when implemented will help preserve and safeguard the ozone layer and the natural environment.

Similar training was also conducted in Suva earlier this week for the fisheries sector in the Central Division.