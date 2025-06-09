Fisheries Ministry outlines strategic priorities for 2026

The Ministry of Fisheries has set its strategic priorities for 2026 following its first senior management meeting of the year at the Takayawa Building in Suva yesterday.

The meeting brought together heads of departments and senior officials to review challenges from the past year and plan strategies for the final two quarters of the 2025–2026 financial year.

Key discussions focused on finalizing the Inshore Fisheries Management Bill and its regulations, advancing Aquaculture Regulations, Marine Spatial Planning, and reviewing the Offshore Fisheries Management Act 2012 and its 2014 Regulations.

Administrative matters were also addressed, including the launch of the Ministry’s new logo and the renewal of signboards at fisheries stations nationwide to ensure consistent branding and visibility.

Officials were briefed on Cabinet’s recent decision to lift the sea cucumber ban, a move aimed at supporting livelihoods and strengthening Fiji’s local fisheries sector.

The meeting also highlighted the need to establish a dedicated legal function within the Ministry to review legislation, regulations, and contracts before submission to the Solicitor-General’s Office, improving legal compliance and efficiency.

Senior officers were urged to maintain strong collaboration to ensure the Ministry delivers on its mandate and advances sustainable fisheries management and development across Fiji.

