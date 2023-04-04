Fiscal space vital for emergency preparedness: Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad has stressed the importance of maintaining fiscal space in the government’s budget to prepare for emergencies.

Speaking in Parliament, Prasad emphasized that having enough fiscal space would prevent the need to rely on overseas partners and borrowing, as was the case during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He further stated that effective budget management would allow for immediate fund redeployment in times of crisis.

Prasad adds that Fiji is vulnerable to natural disasters and other emergencies and this underlines the need for continued financial preparedness.