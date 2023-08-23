First-ever upmarket kava-bar opens in Labasa Town

Labasa Town’s first-ever upmarket kava bar has opened at Damodar City Labasa Center.

Natua Niqona Chino is the invention of businessman, Bobby Khan – a much-anticipated addition to the line-up of tenants at the centre.

Khan says the kava bar offers a space for people from all walks of life to unwind over kava, and share a moment with their friends and families.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our children will never leave this place. Mostly, the people of Vanua Levu … why they were moving away is because they were not given enough – now the government has given power, electricity in all the interior areas … so the issues is less, people draining out of Labasa.”

Khan says they have engaged local artists to provide entertainment, creating a platform for musicians and singers to showcase their talents.

The Seaqaqa-based businessman says they have plans to expand their brand and provide the experience to people in other parts of the country.

Approximately $300,000 has been invested into the business.

It has created employment for two people in Labasa Town.