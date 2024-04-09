First cohort graduate from counseling program

[Source: Supplied]

The first batch of students graduated from the University of Fiji’s Counseling Program.

The program’s objective was to equip student counselors with the skills and information necessary to serve adolescents between the ages of 6 to 18 in an ethical and effective way.

The University says the curriculum was developed in light of rising concern for the mental health of young people considering the unprecedented impacts of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns.

It says there is a high demand for counsellors in schools.

A part-time student mentor in schools employed by the Substance Abuse Advisory Council Ruksana Ali says that being the first students in the Diploma in Counseling Program makes her proud.

She says the program caters for addressing the many drug related issues in schools.