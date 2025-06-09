First aid skills boost safety at Dakuinaroba Bamboo Park

[ Source: Ministry of Forestry / Facebook ]

Twenty-one members of the Mataqali Namara from Navunibau village in Namosi province received First Aid Certificates during the official opening of Dakuinaroba Bamboo Park recently.

The Mataqali Namara are the traditional landowners of this environmentally significant site, which highlights the community’s vital role in managing and preserving the area.

One of the key objectives of the Ministry of Forestry is to safeguard natural resources while fostering eco-tourism as a sustainable development strategy.

Dakuinaroba Bamboo Park exemplifies this approach by serving as a model for generating income through responsible tourism, all while educating visitors about the importance of conserving nature.

Minister for Fisheries and Forests, Alitia Bainivalu, while officiating at the event says that this initiative is designed not only to preserve the natural landscape but also to enhance the livelihoods of local communities, support environmental stewardship, and stimulate economic development.

She highlighted that to ensure the safety and well-being of visitors, the park’s tour guides recently underwent a comprehensive two-day First Aid training program facilitated by St John Ambulance. The certificates earned from this training are valid for three years, equipping guides with essential emergency response skills.

The primary reason for training the tour guides in First Aid is to prepare them to effectively handle any medical emergencies that may occur during tours.

Bainivalu, urged the Mataqali Namara to nurture the park as a precious seed, caring for it with dedication, pride, and vision, so it can grow into a mighty tree that provides prosperity and protection for generations to come.

