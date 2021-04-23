Home

Fire

Fire destroys teacher’s quarters

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 5, 2021 9:26 am

A  fire destroyed a two-bedroom school quarters at Wadalice Primary School in Korovou yesterday afternoon.

The National Fire Authority was alerted of the fire at 1.37 pm and a team from Korovou Fire Station responded immediately.

Upon arrival at the scene, the fire team found a teacher’s quarters fully engulfed in flames.

An investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the fire.

The National Fire Authority says it is believed the teacher who occupied the quarters was away with family during the school holidays and a few belongings of the family that was in the house was destroyed in the fire.

NFA CEO Puamau Sowane says their records show many fire incidents occurred when buildings and homes are left vacant.

Sowane also highlighted that they are focusing on assisting the Health Ministry to fight this deadly virus and contain it as quickly as possible.

