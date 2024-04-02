NFA faces staff shortage

[File Photo]

The National Fire Authority reveals that with an annual operational cost of $20 million, it is struggling to recruit new personnel due to financial constraints.

This comes as NFA is grappling with a shortage of staff to meet the rising demand for its services.

Chief Executive Puamau Sowane highlights that in the first two months of this year, there were 29 recorded fire incidents.

He also states that despite having over 600 firefighters across 21 fire stations, they are operating on three shifts, considering station size and the availability of fire trucks.

“Because of the shortage of stuff that we are experiencing, I see that in most cases some of our some of our officers are unable to take their leave because when they take their leaves, there’s a big shortage in the in our crew way but in some areas where we managed to get them to go on leave.”

Sowane emphasizes the necessity of keeping firefighters on standby to cover for those on sick leave, ensuring uninterrupted operations.