Midnight blaze claims two lives

Two people have died in an early-morning house fire at Valemasima in Votualevu, Nadi.

Police said the alarm was raised around 12:10am when a resident reported the blaze.

The victims were later confirmed dead by their son.

A police team was dispatched minutes after the call with National Fire Authority officers also alerted.

Senior officers from Namaka were briefed as investigators moved to secure the property and begin collecting statements.

The scene has been cordoned off as crime scene investigators are expected to conduct forensic examinations, photograph the site and remove the bodies.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

