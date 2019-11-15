Home

Fire

Lautoka fire victims identified

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 22, 2020 2:40 pm
A 37-year-old taxi driver and his six-year-old daughter have died in an early morning fire in Lautoka. [Source: Google]

A 37-year-old taxi driver and his six-year-old daughter have died in an early morning fire in Lautoka.

Police say an emergency call was received at the Western Division Command Center regarding the fire at Teidamu Hill Top.

After the fire was put out by NFA officials, the bodies of the two victims were recovered and identified by relatives.

Investigation continue and the cause of fire is yet to be determined.

