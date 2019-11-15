Firefighters contain fire at Courts outlet in Nadi

Firefighters have managed to contain a major fire from spreading at the Courts Fiji Outlet in Nadi Town last night.

The fire started after 4pm yesterday.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says the staff and customers in the building were safely evacuated.

There are no official details yet about where and how the fire started.

We have contacted Courts Fiji Limited who say they cannot make any comments at this stage.

We will have more details on this story soon.