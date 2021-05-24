Fire fighters battle blaze in Lautoka

Fire fighters are currently trying to control a fire that has broken out in a building at Namoli Avenue in Lautoka.
According to eyewitnesses, the fire is believed to have started from a building situated at the top level.
There’s also a number of shops that are located side-by-side to the burning building.
The area has also been cordoned off as the NFA tries to stop the fire from spreading to other properties.
