Fire destroys two flats in Lautoka

A house containing two flats belonging to a businessman in his 50s was completely destroyed in a fire in Lautoka last night.
Police say the incident occurred at Valetia Street after 6pm.
National Fire Authority Officers managed to stop the fire from spreading to the vehicles which were parked in the yard.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained as an investigation continues.
