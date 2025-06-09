Fire victims get $5K

[File Photo]

The Fire Victims Assistance Program continues to help low and middle-income households rebuild homes lost to accidental fires.

Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa states families earning $50,000 or less are eligible for grants of up to $5,000.

Since the program’s introduction in 2015, 248 households have received assistance, totaling $1.245 million.

Article continues after advertisement

Nalumisa explains that eligibility requires proof of ownership, confirmation that the property was uninsured, and verification from the National Fire Authority and police.

The program has been extended to rural and maritime areas with Provincial Administrators and Roko Tui assisting in verifying ownership and eligibility.

In 2023, the eligibility criteria were expanded to include agricultural leaseholders and members of landowning units residing on Mataqali land outside village boundaries.

The Ministry is reviewing the policy to ensure it meets emerging needs and addresses rising construction and material costs.

Nalumisa adds that the program remains an important support for families affected by fire and will continue to be refined to provide timely and effective assistance.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.