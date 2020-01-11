Fire extinguishers not the only threat to taxi drivers: LTA  

Fire extinguishers are not the only threat to taxi drivers says Land Transport Authority Chief Executive Samuel Simpson.

Responding to the Fiji Taxi Association’s concerns that fire extinguishers can be used as weapons against taxi drivers, Simpson says there are other items an attacker can also use.

He says passengers can even use personal effects such as umbrellas, hot coffee cups and water bottles.

Article continues after advertisement

According Simpson, the requirement for Public Service Vehicles to have fire extinguishers is born out of the risk to the public and drivers.

Simpson says the procedures manual was after consultation with the Fiji Taxi Association executives in February last year.

He adds that during these consultation, the Fire Extinguisher requirement was clearly highlighted to the Association members.