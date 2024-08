[Source: Supplied]

The fire that broke out today at the Hilton Fiji Beach Resort and Spa storeroom has been contained with no injuries reported.

The resort states that the fire started in a back-of-house storeroom and did not affect any guest rooms. A few nearby guests were evacuated as a precaution.

The Hilton Fiji Beach Resort and Spa assures that safety measures are in place to protect all guests and staff.

The resort is fully operational.