Fire destroys industrial property in Raiwaqa

The National Fire Authority is investigating a major fire at an industrial yard at Auto City Place, off Grantham Road in Raiwaqa over the weekend.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says the building, which also housed a lube bay, sustained 80 percent structural damage.

He says the NFA is also yet to determine the estimated cost of damage.

Sowane says the NFA Command Center alerted at 2.39am ON Friday by officers at the Raiwaqa Police Station about the fire.



The duty crew at Suva Fire Station responded immediately with two trucks, one of them a 20,000-litre tanker, and eight officers and arrived at the scene at 2.49am to find a complex housing a spare parts shop, a kava shop and a restaurant fully engulfed in flames.



The Suva crew also received support from Valelevu Fire Station, which deployed one truck and 5 officers, and they established two deliveries of two lengths from their tank supply with a feeder line from a nearby hydrant.



Sowane says by 3.49am the crews managed to extinguish the fire and stop it from spreading to nearby shops and buildings.



NFA Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane called on building owners and business operators to safely secure their businesses and properties before leaving.