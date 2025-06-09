Fire damages bus and truck at Raiwaqa garage

A fire that broke out early this morning along Grantham Road in Raiwaqa has damaged a bus and a truck at a shared garage used by Interlink and Raiwaqa Buses.

Speaking to FBC News, Interlink Shipping General Manager Adrial Prasad claims the fire did not originate at the Raiwaqa bus garage, but rather at Rups Big Bear, before spreading to the garage.

“We were alerted about the fire around 1 a.m., and the fire reached the garage by 3 a.m. There were no inquiries made”.

Article continues after advertisement

Firefighters and police officers are currently at the scene as investigations continue.

The National Fire Authority has yet to release an official statement.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.