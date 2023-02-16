FIPRA to host victory march

A “Free at Last” victory march and concert will be held in Suva next Saturday to celebrate the triumph of the people’s coalition government.

The event is being organized by the Fiji Performing Rights Association and will begin with a march from the Suva Flea Market at 10am through the city to Albert Park.

FIPRA Board chair, Eremasi Tamanisau is calling on people to come out in numbers to attend the event.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ll be expressing our unbound joy of exhilaration and exuberance for finally achieving after 16 long years freedom in the truest form of democracy.”

FIPRA Board member and renowned Vude King, Seru Serevi, says live entertainment and a church service will be held and some Members of Parliament are also expected to attend the event, in what is being hailed as a family day.

“We are only allowed 800 people to march so we will ask everybody else to go directly to Albert Park. We are expecting no less than 10,000 people. On the day, we will have entertainment, rides, we’ll have food stalls.”

Serevi says renowned local bands and artists will provide entertainment throughout the day as well as a “qiri kava” competition.