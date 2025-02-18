Financial strain hinders media transition

[File Photo]

Some Pacific media organizations may struggle to transition to digital due to the high cost of equipment and limited resources.

Many newsrooms cite financial constraints, making it difficult to maintain operations, let alone introduce digital services or expand their coverage.

Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation CEO Johnson Honimae noted that the organization is exploring new and innovative revenue streams to stay afloat.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining the public service broadcaster’s financial viability to ensure that salaries and bills are paid.

“One of our priorities now is to find an alternative source of revenue. The SIBC Board of Management has decided to use the nine hectares of land near the Honiara International Airport.”

Despite these financial constraints, broadcasting organizations also face the challenge of covering pressing issues that require vital reporting.



ABU Director of News, Deborah Steele, highlighted that many broadcast organizations are struggling with budgets while also attempting to address significant issues such as climate change and the ongoing drug crisis.

Meanwhile, Head of Pacific News Stefan Armbruster pointed out that one of the biggest challenges is access to resources, particularly expensive equipment.

“The phones, whether iPhones or other types, are costly. It’s also about having the right people and resources in the organization, as many Pacific media outlets are quite small.”

As Pacific media organizations continue to confront these challenges, financial sustainability, strategic planning, and external support will remain crucial in ensuring the future of news broadcasting in the region.

