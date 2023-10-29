Finance Ministry signs MOU with USP

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Skill migration has posed a major challenge for Fiji, including the Ministry of Finance.

This has been highlighted by Permanent Secretary for Finance Shiri Gounder during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of the South Pacific.

He adds that Fiji has lost almost 10 percent of its formal workforce in the last 18 months.

Gounder says this will help to build staff capacity with targeted specialist training for staff and introduce student attachment at the Ministry.



According to the Permanent Secretary, the MOU is also very timely as the government has re-established the Strategic Planning Office within the Ministry and there is a need to strengthen capacity in different technical areas.

The MOU also welcomes attachments for third-year Economics or related field students at the Strategic Planning Office of the Ministry aimed to start this year.