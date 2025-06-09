Fiji's waste generation outpaces population growth

file photo

Between 2013 and 2023, Fiji’s total waste generation increased by 17.5%, from 162,047 to 190,387 tonnes, according to the Fiji Bureau of Statistics.

During this same period, the population grew only marginally by 2.4%.

This indicates that the rise in waste was driven by a 14.9% increase in per capita waste generation, which went from 188 kg to 216 kg per person.

While the data shows a general upward trend, there was a temporary dip in 2020 and 2021, likely due to COVID-19-related disruptions.

The Bureau notes that the overall trajectory suggests that waste generation is increasing faster than population growth, reflecting changes in consumption or economic activity over the decade.

The Bureau warns that poor waste practices significantly contribute to greenhouse gas emissions, particularly methane from landfills and carbon from open burning.

Reducing waste sent to landfills and increasing recycling rates can lower greenhouse gas emissions, minimize environmental pollution, and enhance community resilience to climate change.

These efforts support climate adaptation by promoting healthier environments and conserving natural resources.

